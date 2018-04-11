AP Inter Results 2018 Soon: Know What's Next?

The 2nd year AP inter results will be declared tomorrow (12 April 2018) and the results of 1st year exam will be announced a day later on 13 April.

Education | | Updated: April 11, 2018 19:28 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
AP Inter Results 2018 Soon: Know What's Next?

AP Inter Results 2018: Know How, Where To Check

New Delhi:  Close to 10 lakh students in Andhra Pradesh are waiting for the intermediate results to be announced by Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh commonly known as BIEAP. The 2nd year AP inter results will be declared tomorrow (12 April 2018) and the results of 1st year exam will be announced a day later on 13 April. The results will be announced officially at 11 am after which students can check the same.

AP Inter Results 2018, 2nd Year: Know Where To Check

For 1st year students the AP inter results will decide their promotion to the next year. The result will decide their candidature for the 2nd year.

AP Inter Results 2018, 2nd Year: Know How To Check

However for second year students, the AP Inter result is a matter of concern. The result will not only be the first step for pursuing higher education it will also be a contributing factor for jobs. Many government recruitment processes where intermediate qualification is a parameter for eligibility will check for the marks. On other hand, there would be many students who wish to join government sectors with intermediate qualification.

After the declaration of 2nd year AP inter results, entrance exams will begin in the State. Important exams like APEAMCET, AILET, AP LAWCET will be held thereafter. Moreover CBSE will also conduct NEET 2018 for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses on 6 May 2018. Click here for NEET 2018 admit card updates.

Comments
AP Inter Results 2018: Important Exams Next
AP EAMCET 2018: 24, 25, 26 April 2018
AP LAWCET 2018: 19 April 2018
AP PECET 2018: 4 May 2018 onwards

Click here for more Education News

Trending

AP Inter ResultsBIEAP

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018Plane CrashCauvery ProtestPetrol, Diesel Rebel Kumar

................................ Advertisement ................................