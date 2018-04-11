AP Inter Results 2018 Soon: Know What's Next?

AP Inter Results 2018, 2nd Year: Know Where To Check
For 1st year students the AP inter results will decide their promotion to the next year. The result will decide their candidature for the 2nd year.
However for second year students, the AP Inter result is a matter of concern. The result will not only be the first step for pursuing higher education it will also be a contributing factor for jobs. Many government recruitment processes where intermediate qualification is a parameter for eligibility will check for the marks. On other hand, there would be many students who wish to join government sectors with intermediate qualification.
After the declaration of 2nd year AP inter results, entrance exams will begin in the State. Important exams like APEAMCET, AILET, AP LAWCET will be held thereafter. Moreover CBSE will also conduct NEET 2018 for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses on 6 May 2018. Click here for NEET 2018 admit card updates.
AP EAMCET 2018: 24, 25, 26 April 2018
AP LAWCET 2018: 19 April 2018
AP PECET 2018: 4 May 2018 onwards
