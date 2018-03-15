APEAMCET 2018: Clarification On Local Status Of Candidates Migrated From Telangana Candidates who migrated from Telangana and are claiming local status in Andhra Pradesh in APEAMCET have to submit scanned copy of local status certificate.

APEAMCET 2018: Local Status Of Candidates Migrated From Telangana New Delhi: The application process for



The application process for AP EAMCET is in process and the last date to apply without late fine is March 29, 2018. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) has recently released a notification clarifying the domicile status of such candidates who migrated from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. Candidate who are claiming local status in Andhra Pradesh by virtue of his/her migration from the state of Telangana will have to submit scanned copy of local status certificate.The local status certificate must be issued in Form III by Tahsildar of concerned along with their application registration number/CET hall ticket number to any of the following email ids:As stated in the notification, in terms of G.O.Ms.No.171, General Administration (SPF & MC) Department dated 20-11-2017,"A candidate who migrates to any part of the State of Andhra Pradesh from the State of Telangana within a period of FIVE years from the 2nd day of June, 2014 shall be regarded as the local candidate in the State of Andhra Pradesh at the place of his residence and be treated at par with the local candidates residing in that area, in accordance with such guidelines as may be issued by the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the purpose of education." Candidates can download the certificate format from the official AP EAMCET 2018 website (www.sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET).Click here for more Education News