APEAMCET 2018: Clarification On Local Status Of Candidates Migrated From Telangana

The local status certificate must be issued in Form III by Tahsildar of concerned along with their application registration number/CET hall ticket number to any of the following email ids:
- chairmancets@gmail.com
- apeamcet18@gmail.com
- specialofficerapsche@gmail.com
As stated in the notification, in terms of G.O.Ms.No.171, General Administration (SPF & MC) Department dated 20-11-2017,
"A candidate who migrates to any part of the State of Andhra Pradesh from the State of Telangana within a period of FIVE years from the 2nd day of June, 2014 shall be regarded as the local candidate in the State of Andhra Pradesh at the place of his residence and be treated at par with the local candidates residing in that area, in accordance with such guidelines as may be issued by the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the purpose of education."
