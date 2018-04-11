CBSE To Release NEET 2018 Admit Card Soon NEET 2018 admit cards can be expected this week, as per the official advertisement of the exam.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE NEET 2018 Admit Card: Know How To Download New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the admit cards for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) anytime this week. As per the official advertisement NEET admit card 2018 is supposed to be released in the second week of April. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card from the official website cbseneet.nic.in. NEET test for admission to medical and dental courses will be held on 6 May 2018.



Common Services Centre

Candidates can also avail the services of Common Services Centre (CSC). CSC scheme is a part of the ambitious National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) of Government of India and is managed at each village Panchayat level by a Village level entrepreneur (VLE). Candidates can download the NEET 2018 admit card by paying a fee of Rs. 10.



NEET Resulted In Ensuring Better Standards In Medical Education: Minister



Immediately after downloading the NEET admit card 2018, candidates should check the important entries like Name, Father's Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of examination centre allotted.



Candidates must carry admit card and photograph (two passport size) to the exam hall.



CBSE NEET Admit Card 2018: Know How To Download

Candidates can download the admit card using their name, registration number, date of birth from the official website cbseneet.nic.in. After downloading the same candidates can take a printout of the same.



Click here for more



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the admit cards for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) anytime this week. As per the official advertisement NEET admit card 2018 is supposed to be released in the second week of April. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card from the official website cbseneet.nic.in. NEET test for admission to medical and dental courses will be held on 6 May 2018.Candidates can also avail the services of Common Services Centre (CSC). CSC scheme is a part of the ambitious National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) of Government of India and is managed at each village Panchayat level by a Village level entrepreneur (VLE). Candidates can download the NEET 2018 admit card by paying a fee of Rs. 10.Immediately after downloading the NEET admit card 2018, candidates should check the important entries like Name, Father's Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of examination centre allotted.Candidates must carry admit card and photograph (two passport size) to the exam hall.Candidates can download the admit card using their name, registration number, date of birth from the official website cbseneet.nic.in. After downloading the same candidates can take a printout of the same.Click here for more Education News