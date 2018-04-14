NEET 2018: Preparation Tips For Students

NEET 2018 Preparation Tips By Experts
With exactly three weeks left for the exam students should start identifying their best topics and those in which they need more revision. 'Plan to spend the next three weeks in mastering the topics identified as area of strength. Focus on two topics on a daily basis and solve the questions from past NEET/ AIPMT papers in those topics,' says Mr. Anand Nagarajan, Academic Head for School division, T.I.M.E. Chennai. ' One should devote 12 hours daily for preparation, 6 hours should be for Biology and 3 hours each for Physics and Chemistry,' he further added.
NEET Simulated Mock Tests
This phase will help the students assess their preparation level and the confidence they have to sit for one of the biggest entrance examinations of the country. NEET simulated mock tests will give a strong finish to the preparation. 'The students should ensure that they take four NEET simulated mock tests during this phase of preparation,' says the expert.
CommentsNEET 2018 admit cards were supposed to be released in the second week of April. However, there is no update yet from the CBSE.
Click here for more Education News