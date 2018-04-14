NEET 2018: Preparation Tips For Students With exactly three weeks left for the exam students should start identifying topics in which they are confident to score better and those in which they need more revision.

Share EMAIL PRINT NEET 2018: Preparation Tips By Experts New Delhi: CBSE will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 on 6 May. The exam for selecting students for admission to medical and dental courses in the country will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu languages. Only one set of question paper will be translated into different languages. Candidates have to answer the questions on the specially designed machine-gradable sheet using Ball Point Pen provided by CBSE at examination centre only.



NEET 2018 Preparation Tips By Experts

With exactly three weeks left for the exam students should start identifying their best topics and those in which they need more revision. 'Plan to spend the next three weeks in mastering the topics identified as area of strength. Focus on two topics on a daily basis and solve the questions from past NEET/ AIPMT papers in those topics,' says Mr. Anand Nagarajan, Academic Head for School division, T.I.M.E. Chennai. ' One should devote 12 hours daily for preparation, 6 hours should be for Biology and 3 hours each for Physics and Chemistry,' he further added.



NEET Simulated Mock Tests

This phase will help the students assess their preparation level and the confidence they have to sit for one of the biggest entrance examinations of the country. NEET simulated mock tests will give a strong finish to the preparation. 'The students should ensure that they take four NEET simulated mock tests during this phase of preparation,' says the expert.



were supposed to be released in the second week of April. However, there is no update yet from the CBSE.



