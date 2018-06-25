UP NEET Counselling 2018: Provisional Merit List Out, Document Verification From June 26 UP NEET Counselling 2018 begins with release of provisional merit list today. Document verification begins from June 26.

Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has released the provisional merit list for NEET 2018 AIR 60 and ends with NEET 2018 AIR 757513.



The document verification process and security deposit process will continue till June 30, 2018. Candidates would be able to fill and lock choices from July 2 to July 4. The first allotment list will be announced on July 5, 2018.



How to check UP NEET 2018 Provisional Merit List?



Step one: Go to UPDGME official website: www.updgme.in.



Step two: On the home page you will find Counselling and ALlotment section.



Step three: Click on the link for State Merit List.



Step four: Download the pdf and check for your registration number.



Students who have been included in the state merit list will have to get their documents verified at any of the designated nodal centres. The list of nodal centres is available in the official NEET counselling brochure available on the website.



Students would need to produce the following documents for verification: High School and Intermediate marks sheet and certificate

General or Original Domicile certificate, as per requirement

Necessary certificates proving reservation criteria

Students would also need to submit security money in the form of a demand draft at the nodal centre at the time of document verification. The security deposit for admission to government medical/dental colleges is Rs. 30,000 and for admission to private medical/dental colleges is Rs. 2,00,000. The demand draft should be drawn in favor of Director General, Medical Education and Training, UP, payable at Lucknow.



