UP NEET Counselling 2018: Dates To Be Announced Soon, Check Domicile Criteria

The UP NEET Counselling schedule is not out yet, but will be announced soon. Till then students from the state who will participate in the counselling for state quota seats can prepare for the counselling process. This year the NEET UG exam result was announced on June 4, 2018. In the NEET exam conducted this year, the most number of qualified candidates, 76778, were from Uttar Pradesh.While the counselling schedule is still awaited, the eligibility criteria for those who can participate in State counselling has been released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP.Apart form the required NEET eligibility , candidates often get confused about the domicile criteria. However, the official letter dated June 12, 2018 has clarified the domicile criteria for 85% state quota seats' counselling in UP for NEET qualified candidates.The candidates applying for state quota counselling in UP must be a domicile of the state. In addition, all those students who have completed both matriculation/high school and intermediate or other equivalent exam form the state will not have to produce a domicile certificate.All such students who have complete any one of the high school or intermediate exam from outside Uttar Pradesh and are domicile of Uttar Pradesh will have to produce a 'General Domicile Certificate' in the prescribed format issued by a competent authority.Such students who have completed both High School and Intermediate from an institute outside Uttar Pradesh but are domicile of UP will have to produce a 'Basic Domicile Certificate' in the prescribed format issued by a competent authority.Those who will be applying to seats in private medical or dental institutes do not need to be a domicile of Uttar Pradesh or to have studied high school or intermediate from an institute in Uttar Pradesh.Students can find the format for domicile certificate on the official Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP website. Meanwhile the registration for counselling process in Maharashtra Madhya Pradesh , Kerala, Karnataka etc. has begun.Click here for more Education News