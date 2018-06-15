MP NEET Counselling 2018: DME, Madhya Pradesh Begins Registration For 85% State Quota Seats

The online registration which began today will end on June 25, 2018 at midnight. The State Merit List of registered candidates will be displayed on June 26, 2018.
The choice-filling and choice-locking process will be carried on from June 27, 2018 to June 30, 2018 till 12:00 midnight.
The first allotment list will be announced on July 4, 2018.
The New Registration link is available on the home page for DME, Madhya Pradesh (www.dme.mponline.gov.in) under the 'under graduation' admission tab.
Candidates registering for the state counselling will have to upload the following documents at the time of counselling:
- NEET Admit card/NEET UG Registration slip
- Class 10th marksheet
- Class 12th marksheet
- Domicile Certificate
- Caste certificate (if required)
- Affidavit of not being domicile of state other than MP
- Income certificate (if required)
- Candidate Class Certificate (PH/SN/FF) (if required)
Apart from Madhya Pradesh, other states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Kerala have also begun the registration for the State Quota seats.
CommentsMedical Counselling Committee (MCC), which is responsible for counselling for the 15% All India Quota seats, has also begun the online registration for NEET qualified candidates.
Click here for more Education News