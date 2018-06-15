MP NEET Counselling 2018: DME, Madhya Pradesh Begins Registration For 85% State Quota Seats DME, Madhya Pradesh has begun the online registration process for MBBS and BDS counselling for NEET UG qualified candidates.

Share EMAIL PRINT Online registration begins for state quota seats' counselling in Madhya Pradesh New Delhi: Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has begun the online registration process for MBBS and BDS counselling for NEET UG qualified candidates. Candidates can register online from the official website. The seat distribution for MBBS and BDS courses at medical and dental institutes including those in private institutes is also available on the website.



The online registration which began today will end on June 25, 2018 at midnight. The State Merit List of registered candidates will be displayed on June 26, 2018.



The choice-filling and choice-locking process will be carried on from June 27, 2018 to June 30, 2018 till 12:00 midnight.



The first allotment list will be announced on July 4, 2018.



The New Registration link is available on the home page for DME, Madhya Pradesh (www.dme.mponline.gov.in) under the 'under graduation' admission tab.



Candidates registering for the state counselling will have to upload the following documents at the time of counselling: NEET Admit card/NEET UG Registration slip

Class 10th marksheet

Class 12th marksheet

Domicile Certificate

Caste certificate (if required)

Affidavit of not being domicile of state other than MP

Income certificate (if required)

Candidate Class Certificate (PH/SN/FF) (if required)

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, other states like



Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which is responsible for



Click here for more



Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has begun the online registration process for MBBS and BDS counselling for NEET UG qualified candidates. Candidates can register online from the official website. The seat distribution for MBBS and BDS courses at medical and dental institutes including those in private institutes is also available on the website.The online registration which began today will end on June 25, 2018 at midnight. The State Merit List of registered candidates will be displayed on June 26, 2018.The choice-filling and choice-locking process will be carried on from June 27, 2018 to June 30, 2018 till 12:00 midnight.The first allotment list will be announced on July 4, 2018.The New Registration link is available on the home page for DME, Madhya Pradesh (www.dme.mponline.gov.in) under the 'under graduation' admission tab.Candidates registering for the state counselling will have to upload the following documents at the time of counselling:Apart from Madhya Pradesh, other states like Maharashtra , Gujarat, Punjab, Kerala have also begun the registration for the State Quota seats. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which is responsible for counselling for the 15% All India Quota seats , has also begun the online registration for NEET qualified candidates.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter