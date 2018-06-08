DMER Begins Registration For NEET UG Counselling; First Merit List On June 19 DMER, Maharashtra begins registration for MBBS, BDS counselling through NEET 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT DMER Begins Registration For NEET UG Counselling; First Merit List On June 19 New Delhi: DMER has begun the



For students who wish to study in a health science course offered at an institute in Maharashtra, it is mandatory to register for the online counselling.



The first provisional merit list will be announced on June 19, 2018. After the publication of the merit list, students would be called for document verification. After document verification, DMER will publish the revised merit list.



DMER will then begin the online preference filling process on June 26, 2018. The selection list for first round of counselling will be declared on July 2, 2018.



Candidates must download their NEET rank card since they would need to enter their All India Rank in the application form. Candidates must make sure that they enter only their NEET All India Rank and not the other ranks mentioned on their rank card.



The application process can be completed on www.dmer.org.



Click here for more



DMER has begun the online registration for NEET UG Counselling . For admission to health science courses in the state, students who have qualified NEET will have to register online for the counselling process. The provisional merit list will be announced on June 19, 2018. This year, the result for NEET exam was announced on June 4. The NEET cut off for general category candidate was 119 marks For students who wish to study in a health science course offered at an institute in Maharashtra, it is mandatory to register for the online counselling.The first provisional merit list will be announced on June 19, 2018. After the publication of the merit list, students would be called for document verification. After document verification, DMER will publish the revised merit list.DMER will then begin the online preference filling process on June 26, 2018. The selection list for first round of counselling will be declared on July 2, 2018.Candidates must download their NEET rank card since they would need to enter their All India Rank in the application form. Candidates must make sure that they enter only their NEET All India Rank and not the other ranks mentioned on their rank card. The application process can be completed on www.dmer.org.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter