Karnataka NEET 2018: Registration For Centralised Counselling Today

For the year 2018-2019, online registration for NEET counselling in Karnataka will begin today. The registration portal will open on 4 pm today. NEET qualified candidates from all over the country can register for the counselling. However SC/ ST/ OBC eligibility criteria will be applicable to the candidates of Karnataka only. 'Non-Karnataka candidates will not be eligible for reservation. Hence, in the UG NEET-2018 examination , if they have scored the required minimum marks or above fixed for GM (others) category as per the qualifying criteria i.e., 50th Percentile, then only they are eligible to register for admissions through KEA or for any other seats in the state of Karnataka. Please note that SC/ST/OBC eligibility criteria are applicable to Karnataka SC/ ST/ OBC candidates only,' reads the official statement from Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). KEA will conduct the counselling for all the government, private, NRI and other medical seats in the State.

Karnataka candidates who have already verified their documents through CET 2018 need not attend the document verification of NEET. 'However, if any such candidate wishes to claim reservation as per Government of Karnataka norms / Linguistic Minority or Religious Minority or NRI seats or specific reservation (RC-1 to RC-9) in St. John Medical College, Bangalore, then they have to submit such relevant certificates / documents on the day of their turn as per the NEET document verification schedule,' it clarifies further.

Registration link will be active till June 21, 2018. Document verification schedule will be released on June 23, 2018.

