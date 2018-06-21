UP NEET Counselling 2018: UPDGME Begins Online Registration; Merit List On June 25

For admission on the state quota seats at medical/dental institutes in Uttar Pradesh, student must be a domicile of Uttar Pradesh state.
All such students who have qualified both 10th and 12th from Uttar Pradesh would not need to submit a domicile certificate. Those who have passed any one of the above exams from Uttar Pradesh will have to submit 'General Domicile Certificate' and those who have passed both the exams from outside of state will have to submit a 'Original Domicile Certificate'.
Candidates who fulfill the academic eligibility and domicile criteria can complete the registration process for the online counselling on www.upneet.gov.in.
Candidates would need to get the following documents verified to become eligible for the choice-filling process:
- High School marksheet and original certificate
- Intermediate/10+2 marksheet and original certificate
- Domicile certificate as mentioned above
- In case of reserved categories, original certificate to prove eligibility for reservation
Students should refer to information brochure available on the official website.
