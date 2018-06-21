UP NEET Counselling 2018: UPDGME Begins Online Registration; Merit List On June 25 UP NEET Counselling 2018 online registration process has begun. Provisional merit list will be released on June 25.

Share EMAIL PRINT UP NEET Counselling 2018: UPDGME Begins Online Registration New Delhi: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Research (DGMER), Uttar Pradesh has begun registration for UP NEET Counselling 2018. Those who have qualified the NEET UG exam conducted in 2018 and fulfill the cut off criteria can apply for the counselling process. The last date to register on the online portal is June 24, 2018. The provisional merit list will be released on June 25, 2018.



For admission on the state quota seats at medical/dental institutes in Uttar Pradesh,



All such students who have qualified both 10th and 12th from Uttar Pradesh would not need to submit a domicile certificate. Those who have passed any one of the above exams from Uttar Pradesh will have to submit 'General Domicile Certificate' and those who have passed both the exams from outside of state will have to submit a 'Original Domicile Certificate'.



Candidates who fulfill the academic eligibility and domicile criteria can complete the registration process for the online counselling on www.upneet.gov.in.



Candidates would need to get the following documents verified to become eligible for the choice-filling process: High School marksheet and original certificate

Intermediate/10+2 marksheet and original certificate

Domicile certificate as mentioned above

In case of reserved categories, original certificate to prove eligibility for reservation

Students should refer to information brochure available on the official website.



