NEET UG Counselling 2018 For Rajasthan From June 18

For Rajasthan, NEET 2018 counselling will begin tomorrow (June 18, 2018). The detailed information booklet will be available tomorrow on the official websites.

New Delhi:  For Rajasthan, NEET 2018 counselling will begin tomorrow (June 18, 2018). Candidates who have scored above the cut off marks are eligible for the counselling, filling and locking of choices as per the college seat matrix which is available on the official website. During the counselling process, candidates need to refer official websites rajugmedical2018.org and education.rajasthan.gov.in/medicaleducation for information on all government and private medical/ dental seats in the State. The last date for the registration is June 27, 2018. Candidates need to deposit the registration fees through e-Mitra CSC network/ internet banking/ debit card/ credit card before June 27.

The detailed information booklet will be available tomorrow on the websites.

The first allotment list will be released on July 6, 2018 and classes will commence from August 1, 2018.

Meanwhile, counselling has already begun in Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and Maharashtra.

For the 15% All India quota seats, online registration will close tomorrow. Choice-filling and locking option will be available on June 19, 2018 till 5:00 pm. The seat allotment processing will be conducted on June 21 and June 22. MCC will release the result for first round of seat allotment on June 22, 2018. The online registration for the second round of counselling will be conducted from July 6 to July 8, 2018.

