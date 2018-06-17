NEET UG Counselling 2018 For Rajasthan From June 18

The detailed information booklet will be available tomorrow on the websites.
The first allotment list will be released on July 6, 2018 and classes will commence from August 1, 2018.
Meanwhile, counselling has already begun in Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and Maharashtra.
CommentsFor the 15% All India quota seats, online registration will close tomorrow. Choice-filling and locking option will be available on June 19, 2018 till 5:00 pm. The seat allotment processing will be conducted on June 21 and June 22. MCC will release the result for first round of seat allotment on June 22, 2018. The online registration for the second round of counselling will be conducted from July 6 to July 8, 2018.
