Supreme Court Quashes Madras High Court's 196 Grace Marks Order For Erroneous Questions In NEET

The Supreme Court of India today quashed the Madras High Court directive to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to grant 196 grace marks to students who suffered from the erroneous Tamil translation of 49 questions in the NEET for undergraduate medical admissions. In June this year, the apex court had stayed the order and issued notice on a plea of the CBSE challenging the high court direction.

Earlier, while staying the Madras High Court's order, the top court had said that it appears that after the judgment of the Madurai bench, the students who had opted for the Tamil language are in an advantageous position over others.

A bench of justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao, while posting the matter for hearing after two weeks and asked the parties to come out with a solution to deal with the situation, saying, "We cannot dole out marks in this fashion."

The matter pertains to a petition filed in Madras High Court where the petitioner alleged that 49 questions in the NEET question paper in Tamil had errors thus confusing students who had opted for Tamil as the medium of the examination. In response, Madras High Court had asked CBSE to award 196 marks, 4 each for the 49 erroneous questions, and release revised merit list.

The public interest litigation was filed by senior CPI-M leader T K Rangarajan sought full marks for the 49 questions, saying key words in the Tamil questions were wrongly translated from English and this caused confusion for the students. "We found both the questions as well their answers wrong," Shaji Chellam, counsel for petitioner told NDTV, citing an instance where "Cheetah was translated as Seetha in Tamil".

NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, the national level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses, was conducted by CBSE last year. The newly-formed National Testing Agency is the organiser this year.

