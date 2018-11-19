NEET 2019 Registration Ends Next Week

NEET 2019 Registration: Last Date November 30

NEET 2019 registration process will conclude on November 30, 2018. Medical aspirants who have not applied yet can do so at the official NEET link hosted on NTA website. This year onwards NTA will conduct the exam; till last year CBSE was the exam conducting body for the country's biggest medical entrance examination for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) will decide the eligibility of a candidate for MBBS courses except the seats under AIIMS and JIPMER.

NEET 2019: 10 Important Points To Know

NTA will conduct NEET 2019 on May 5.

NEET UG 2019: Know How To Apply

For the latest updates in regard to NEET 2019 admission, candidates must remain in touch with the website nta.ac.in, www.mohfw.nic.in & www.mcc.nic.in and the websites of concerned States/Institutions till the completion of final round of counseling.

The application fee is Rs. 750 for SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender candidates, and Rs. 1400 for all other candidates.

NTA has also added video lectures for NEET UG exam in 2019. The lectures have been prepared by IIT Professors and subject experts and are available for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology subjects.

NEET 2019 admit card will be available on April 15, 2019.

