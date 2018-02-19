BIEAP To Release Intermediate Exam Hall Tickets Candidates can download BIEAP intermediate hall tickets from the official website bieap.gov.in.

BIEAP Intermediate Hall Tickets: Know How To Download

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, BIEAP will release the hall tickets for intermediate exams 2018, soon. Candidates who will appear for the exam this year can download the same at the official website bieap.gov.in. The exam for 1st year students would begin on February 28, 2018 and the exam for 2nd year intermediate students would begin on March 1, 2018. Inter results 2017 were declared in April. Immediately after downloading the hall ticket candidates must check the particulars. Error, if any, should be cleared before the examination.



Admit card or hall ticket will carry relevant information of the candidate and is a must for the exam. Candidates should note that without admit card they will not be allowed to sit for the examination. The hall ticket would carry name of the candidate, date of birth, centre name, centre code, subject code, exam time, schedule and the centre address.



The BIEAP intermediate exam for 1st year students would end on March 17 and the exam for 2nd year students would end on March 19, 2018.



1st year IPE Exam Time Table 2018 February 28, 2018 - (Part II) 2nd Language paper I

March 3, 2018 - English paper I

March 6, 2018 - Mathematics Paper IA / Botany paper I/ Civics paper I/ Psychology paper I

March 8, 2018 - Mathematics paper IB/ Zoology paper I/History paper I

March 10, 2018 - Physics paper I/Economics paper I/ Classical language paper I

March 13, 2018 - Chemistry paper I/ Commerce paper I/ Sociology paper I/ Fine Arts, Music paper I

March 15, 2018 - Geology paper I/ Home Sciences paper I/ Public Administration paper I/ Logic paper I/ Bridge Course Maths paper I

March 17, 2018 - Modern language paper I/ Geography paper I

2nd year IPE Exam Time Table 2018 March 1, 2018 - 2nd language paper II

March 5, 2018 - English paper II8

March 7, 2018 - Mathematics Paper IIA / Botany paper II/ Civics paper II/ Psychology paper II

March 9, 2018 - Mathematics paper IIB/ Zoology paper II/History paper II

March 12, 2018 - Physics paper II/Economics paper II/ Classical language paper II

March 14, 2018 - Chemistry paper II/ Commerce paper II/ Sociology paper II/ Fine Arts, Music paper II

March 16, 2018 - Geology paper II/ Home Sciences paper II/ Public Administration paper II/ Logic paper II/ Bridge Course Maths paper II

March 19, 2018 - Modern language paper II/ Geography paper II

