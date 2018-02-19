BIEAP To Release Intermediate Exam Hall Tickets

Admit card or hall ticket will carry relevant information of the candidate and is a must for the exam. Candidates should note that without admit card they will not be allowed to sit for the examination. The hall ticket would carry name of the candidate, date of birth, centre name, centre code, subject code, exam time, schedule and the centre address.
1st year IPE Exam Time Table 2018
- February 28, 2018 - (Part II) 2nd Language paper I
- March 3, 2018 - English paper I
- March 6, 2018 - Mathematics Paper IA / Botany paper I/ Civics paper I/ Psychology paper I
- March 8, 2018 - Mathematics paper IB/ Zoology paper I/History paper I
- March 10, 2018 - Physics paper I/Economics paper I/ Classical language paper I
- March 13, 2018 - Chemistry paper I/ Commerce paper I/ Sociology paper I/ Fine Arts, Music paper I
- March 15, 2018 - Geology paper I/ Home Sciences paper I/ Public Administration paper I/ Logic paper I/ Bridge Course Maths paper I
- March 17, 2018 - Modern language paper I/ Geography paper I
2nd year IPE Exam Time Table 2018
- March 1, 2018 - 2nd language paper II
- March 5, 2018 - English paper II8
- March 7, 2018 - Mathematics Paper IIA / Botany paper II/ Civics paper II/ Psychology paper II
- March 9, 2018 - Mathematics paper IIB/ Zoology paper II/History paper II
- March 12, 2018 - Physics paper II/Economics paper II/ Classical language paper II
- March 14, 2018 - Chemistry paper II/ Commerce paper II/ Sociology paper II/ Fine Arts, Music paper II
- March 16, 2018 - Geology paper II/ Home Sciences paper II/ Public Administration paper II/ Logic paper II/ Bridge Course Maths paper II
- March 19, 2018 - Modern language paper II/ Geography paper II
