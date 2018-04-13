Telangana Degree Admission 2018: Application Process To Begin In May On DOST Portal Telangana degree admission process for 2018-19 academic session will begin in May.

Telangana Degree Admission 2018: Application Process To Begin In May New Delhi: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the



Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the result for Intermediate 1st and 2nd year examination today. While the 1st year students who have passed the exam will be promoted to 2nd year intermediate, 2nd year students will now get busy with the degree admission process. For admission to degree programs in Universities in Telangana, students would need to register on the Degree Online Services , Telangana (DOST) portal. DOST is the one stop portal where students will get information about degree programs and will be able to apply to the program of their choice.The admission process will be notified in May and the first allotment list will be released by the first week of June.Telangana Degree admission to begin in May on DOST portalNotification: May 8, 2018Registration and Web Options availability: May 10 - May 26, 2018Registration with late fee of Rs. 400: May 27 - May 29, 2018Seat Allotment- first list: June 4, 2018Second phase web options only for sliding: June 5 - June 14, 2018Seat allotment - Second List: June 19, 2018Third and last phase web options and registration for supplementary students: June 20 - June 27, 2018Seat Allotment- third list: June 30, 2018Commencement of first semester: July 2, 2018The Universities to which students could apply to via the DOST portal are Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kakatiya University, and Osmania University. Apart from the degree admission, students seeking admission in Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) will have to apply to TSEAMCET 2018. The last date to apply for TSEAMCET 2018 with Rs. 1000 late fine is April 18, 2018. The hall tickets for TS EAMCET will be available for download from April 20, 2018. Exams will be conducted from May 2 to May 7.