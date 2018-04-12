Where To Check Telangana Intermediate Exams Results

TSBIE Websites:
TS Inter results can be accessed from these official websites: www.results.cgg.gov.in, www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in, www.bie.telangana.gov.in, www.exam.bie.telangana.gov.in, and www.bie.tg.nic.in.
The Telangana intermediate results will also be made available on third party results portals like, manabadi.com and examresults.net.
TSBIE App
The Telengana Intermediate Board will release the Inter 1st and 2nd year results on its official results app TSBIE Services. The official mobile application was launched to enable TS intermediate students across the Telangana to easily access their board exam results upon submitting their respective examination hall ticket numbers.
Services in the app also include accessing exam center locator, student services, and other services.
SMS, Email Services
The students may register themselves in various portals to receive their results via SMS and email.
Principals of the Junior Colleges can view their college results from the site http://admi.tsbie.cgg.gov.in by using the User Id & Password already provided by the Board.
College-wise results
The Hans India portal reported that Junior Colleges officials or principals may access their college results from the site http://admi.tsbie.cgg.gov.in by entering the user Id and passwords already given to them by the Telangana Intermediate Board.
CommentsTelangana first year exams began on February 28 with Part II second language paper and it was concluded on March 17 with Modern language paper I/ Geography paper I while the second year intermediate exams began on March 1 with second language paper II and concluded on March 19 with Modern language paper II/ Geography paper II.
