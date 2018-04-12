Where To Check Telangana Intermediate Exams Results TS Inter results can be accessed from these official websites: results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in, bie.tg.nic.in and manabadi.com.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Telangana Intermediate Results: Use the facilities mentioned here to check your results TS Inter Results 2018: According to reports, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, who also holds the portfolio of minister for Education, will release the



TSBIE Websites:



TS Inter results can be accessed from these official websites: www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in, www.bie.telangana.gov.in,



The Telangana intermediate results will also be made available on third party results portals like,



TSBIE App



The Telengana Intermediate Board will release the Inter 1st and 2nd year results on its official results app TSBIE Services. The official mobile application was launched to enable TS intermediate students across the Telangana to easily access their board exam results upon submitting their respective examination hall ticket numbers.



Services in the app also include accessing exam center locator, student services, and other services.



SMS, Email Services



The students may register themselves in various portals to receive their results via SMS and email.



Principals of the Junior Colleges can view their college results from the site http://admi.tsbie.cgg.gov.in by using the User Id & Password already provided by the Board.



College-wise results



The Hans India portal reported that Junior Colleges officials or principals may access their college results from the site http://admi.tsbie.cgg.gov.in by entering the user Id and passwords already given to them by the Telangana Intermediate Board.



on February 28 with Part II second language paper and it was concluded on March 17 with Modern language paper I/ Geography paper I while the second year intermediate exams began on March 1 with second language paper II and concluded on March 19 with Modern language paper II/ Geography paper II.



Click here for more



According to reports, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, who also holds the portfolio of minister for Education, will release the Telangana State Intermediate results tomorrow. The results will be declared from Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) office at Hyderabad. Mr. Srihari is also the Chairman of TSBIE. The first year annual exams were held from February 28 to March 17 and the second year exams were held from March 1 to March 19.TS Inter results can be accessed from these official websites: www.results.cgg.gov.in www.exam.bie.telangana.gov.in , and www.bie.tg.nic.in The Telangana intermediate results will also be made available on third party results portals like, manabadi.com and examresults.net The Telengana Intermediate Board will release the Inter 1st and 2nd year results on its official results app TSBIE Services. The official mobile application was launched to enable TS intermediate students across the Telangana to easily access their board exam results upon submitting their respective examination hall ticket numbers.Services in the app also include accessing exam center locator, student services, and other services.The students may register themselves in various portals to receive their results via SMS and email.Principals of the Junior Colleges can view their college results from the site http://admi.tsbie.cgg.gov.in by using the User Id & Password already provided by the Board.The Hans India portal reported that Junior Colleges officials or principals may access their college results from the site http://admi.tsbie.cgg.gov.in by entering the user Id and passwords already given to them by the Telangana Intermediate Board. Telangana first year exams began on February 28 with Part II second language paper and it was concluded on March 17 with Modern language paper I/ Geography paper I while the second year intermediate exams began on March 1 with second language paper II and concluded on March 19 with Modern language paper II/ Geography paper II.Click here for more Education News