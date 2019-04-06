Bihar Board 10th Result: List Of Websites To Check BSEB Matric Results

Bihar Board 10th result available on websites like indiaresults.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th result for more than 16 lakh candidates have been released on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board of Secondary Education or BSEB results have been announced, the Board website has stopped responding. According to reports, the results are only being released on only one official website affiliated with the Board. The Board officials have said that the 16,60,609 students had registered for the exam out of which 16,35,070 appeared. When the BSEB Matric result was released today, a total of 13,20,036 students have passed. The total pass percentage is 80.73 per cent in which 683990 boys and 636096 girls have passed in the exam.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Students Dominate 10th Toppers List In Bihar

Bihar Board 10th result 2019: List of websites

Bihar Board Class 10 result 2019: The official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in is not responding now.

The results can be checked from the following websites:

Official Bihar Board result website:

Here is the single official website for checking the Bihar Board result: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Private websites:

According to reports, several private websites are hosting Bihar Board 10th Class results which includes Indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

The results will be available after entering the roll numbers of the candidates on the websites mentioned above.

Sawan Raj Bharti from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui has topped with 486 marks resulting in a staggering 97.2% marks. Ronit Raj, also from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui has scored 483 marks and 96.6% and is ranked second in the state. The top three spot is rounded off by Priyanshu Raj, from Simultala Aawasiya Vidyalaya who has scored 96.2% marks, that is 481 out of 500 marks.

Bihar Board implemented the marks moderation policy this year, which has helped improve the overall pass percentage of class 10 students in Bihar this year.

Incredible achievement for Bihar Board. The Board which is one of the last ones to release the results has now become the first one to release both Class 10 and 12 results.

