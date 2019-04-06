Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Matric Result Direct Link Here

Bihar Board 10th result 2019 will be released on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: The Bihar Board 10th result or Matric result 2019 will be released soon. BSEB or Bihar Board of Secondary Education BSEB will release the Bihar Board 10th results shortly on the official website of the board. BSEB 10th result is being released earlier this time, almost two and half months before as it was released last year. The Board is now creating a record of sort as it has released the Bihar Board Inter result one week before. The results will be released on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will hold a press conference soon to release the Bihar Board result and the Bihar Board Matric result will be released on the official website of the Board.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: Direct link

Open this link and check your results: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: When to check

The Bihar Board Matric results will be released on April 6, 2019 at 12.30 pm.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: How to check

The Bihar Board 10th results can be accessed following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the matric results link given on the homepage

Step 3: You will be directed to a third party website, hosted by Indiaresults.com, there, click on matric results links

Step 4: Enter your BSEB matric examination registration details there

Step 5: Submit the details you have entered

Step 6: On next page, check your BSEB 10th results 2019.

The candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board exams may also log on directly to indiaresults.com and access their results when it is released.

