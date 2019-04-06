Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 In An Hour; What's Next

BSEB 10th result will be released at 12:30 pm today

BSEB 10th Result 2019: Bihar Board Matric result 2019 will be released in some time now. There had been several speculations about Bihar Board 10th result declaration date. Putting all speculations to rest, the board, yesterday, announced that it will release the result for Bihar Board class 10 board exams today at 12:30 pm. The Bihar Board 10th result will be announced by the Additional Chief Secretary, Mr. R. K. Mahajan at the board office in Patna, after which the BSEB 10th result will be released on the Board's official website.

Bihar Board 10th examination concluded on February 28, 2019 and the board started the evaluation process on March 2, 2019. This time the board had made arrangements for the evaluators to enter marks online. The online marks entry is one of the reasons behind the board releasing the result in such a short time.

Bihar Board 10th Result: Marks Moderation Policy To Improve Pass Percentage

BSEB has implemented Marks Moderation policy for board examinations this year

This year the board has also implemented Marks Moderation policy which, it is expected, will improve the overall result for the board students. Bihar Board had implemented Marks Moderation policy for class 12 result and as a result not only did the overall pass percentage increased form last year, this year several students including the toppers also scored more than 90 per cent marks.

After the board has released the Bihar Board 10th result it will also make the process for Scrutiny application, and Compartmental exam application available.

After the board results are announced, the board will begin the process of intermediate and degree admission. The Board, last year, introduced a centralized online portal (OFSS) for intermediate and degree admission.

