Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Soon; Date Not Fixed Yet

Bihar Board 10th result date not fixed yet

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: Bihar Board is expected to release the result for class 10th soon. Speculations are that the board will release the result by April 15th but an official confirmation from the board is awaited. Bihar Board PRO had told NDTV that the board has not fixed the 10th result declaration date yet. The result, however, shall be released soon. The board will sure not want to repeat the last scenario when the speculations about board results had loomed from April till June when the 10th result was finally released on June 26.

Bihar Board has taken extra precaution this year to avoid the controversies that were the talk of the town in the previous years. Not only the board has implemented rules that would improve students' performances in the exam but has also digitalized the result preparation process in order to release the results on time.

Consequently, the board was able to release the 12th result on March 30, within 44 days of concluding the 12th board exam. This year state board toppers scored more than 90 per cent marks, an unheard of achievement in previous years.

Class 10 students from Bihar Board should expect their board exam result by April 15. Before releasing the result, the board will conduct physical verification of the state toppers. The result, when released, will be announced by the Board Chairman Anand Kishor.

