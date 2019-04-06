Bihar Board Matric Result Today At 12.30 pm

Bihar Matric Result Today: Know How To Check

Bihar Board 10th Result: More than 16 lakh students will receive their matric result in Bihar today. This year, 8,37,075 girls and 8,23,534 boys took the matric exam, in the State, at 1,418 centres. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the result today on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. With this the BSEB will be the first to announce board exam results this year. BSEB has also declared the intermediate (class 12) result.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Today: Live Update

Bihar Board 10th result 2019: How to check

Follow these steps to check your Bihar Board results from the official website:

Step 1: Go to official Bihar Board website; biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab.

Step 3: Click on the Bihar Board 10th result link.

Step 4: Enter the required details.

Step 5: Submit and view your result.

The Bihar inter result came 44 days after the exam and the evaluation process was completed in 28 days. Close to 80% students have cleared the class 12 board exam this year in Bihar.

This year, the Board is expecting the matric result to be better as well. In 2018, 68.89% students had cleared the Bihar Board 10th exam. In 2017, only little more than 50% students qualified the exam.

The Bihar matric result will be announced by the Additional Chief Secretary of the board in presence of the Board Chairman Anand Kishor. The board had organized class 10 examinations from February 21 to February 28, 2019.

