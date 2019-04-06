BSEB 10th Result 2019: Bihar Board Matric Result Any Minute Now, What To Expect

BSEB 10th result 2019 today. Pass percentage is expected to improve.

BSEB 10th Result 2019: BSEB 10th result will be declared today. The Bihar Board 10th result was expected at 12:30 pm today but there has been a slight delay. Bihar Board will decide the fate of more than 16 lakh students who had appeared for the board examinations this year. This year the number of girl students was more than the number of boys who appeared for the Bihar Board matric examination. Out of the 16,60,609 students who had filled the exam form for Bihar Board 10th exam this year, 8,37,075 were girls and 8,23,534 were boys.

Bihar Board has implemented Marks Moderation policy which is expected to improve the overall pass percentage.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2019: Direct Link

The pass percentage had increased dramatically in 2018. As opposed to 50.12% pass percentage in 2017, in 2018 68.89% students passed in Bihar Board matric exam.

The pass percentage is expected to improve this year considerably. It is also expected that Bihar Board 10th toppers will also score more than 90 per cent marks this year, something that happened with 12th board results in Bihar.

Since the number of girls is more this year, it is also expected that the pass percentage of girls will increase too.

Bihar Board will announce the result at BSEB office in Patna. After which the result will be released on the Bihar Board website (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in). Students would need their roll number, and roll code to check their result.

