Bihar Board 10th Result Out, Official Website Crashes

Bihar Board 10th results which was expected to be released at 12.30 pm was later released at 1.00 pm.

Official website which hosts Bihar Board 10th result as started crashing as the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) Matric result released. As most of the 16 lakh candidates who had registered for the state board 10th Class or Matriculation (also known as Matric) started logging into the official websites for the Bihar Board results, the portal started to crash or stopped responding. All the major Bihar Board websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebssresult.com/bseb are not responding now. The Bihar Board results are also released on some private websites affiliated with the board.

Bihar Board 10th Result: List Of Websites To Check BSEB Matric Results

To get a response from the Bihar Board in regard to alternative options, NDTV tried to contact BSEB officials, which did not elicit any response.

In most times, the exam results websites don't respond during the initial hours of result declaration. The same thing has been repeated with the Bihar Board 10th result now. Candidates who are searching for Bihar Board results are advised to wait the result website is not responding.

Bihar Board recorded a 80.73% pass percentage in 2019 Matric exam. The evaluation was done in 29 days. Last year, the Bihar Board pass percentage in Class 10 was 68.89%.

Apart from the official results websites, the Bihar Board class 10 results will be released on the official results partner websites of the BSEB.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: How to check

Bihar Board Class 10 result 2019: The official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in is not responding now.

Now the wait is over for the Bihar Board result and the candidates may follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1 - Visit the official website of Bihar Board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2 - On home page, click on the matric results link

Step 3 - On next page enter your registration details, submit and check your BSEB 10th result 2019

The Bihar Board has recently released the Intermediate result on last Saturday. The Class 10 results will also be released on the official partner websites of the Board.

Last year, the BSEB 10th results were released on June 26.

