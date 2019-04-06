Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: 3 Simple Steps To Check BSEB Matric Results Using Mobiles

BSEB Matric results will be released the website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Matric result 2019: Checking your Bihar Board 10th results or Bihar Board matric results from mobile phones or smart phones is really easy. The candidates who are searching for BSEB matric or Class 10 results may follow the steps given here in this article to check their results. The Bihar Board Class 10 results will be released in a press conference by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor and Principal Secretary R K Mahajan from the state's capital. The BSEB matric results will be released on the website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB 10th Result 2019: Bihar Board Matric Result Any Minute Now, What To Expect

Apart from the official results website, the Bihar Board class 10 results will be released on the official results partner websites of the BSEB.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Matric Result Direct Link Here

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: How to check using mobiles

More than 16 lakh candidates had sat for Bihar Board Class 10 exams organised recently. Now the wait is almost over and the candidates may follow these steps to check their results from mobile as it is being released online:

Bihar Board result 2019: The results will be announced on the official website of BSEB.

(Before starting to search, make sure you have a strong internet connection)

Step One - Go to the official website of Bihar Board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step Two - On home page, click on the matric results link

Step Three - On next page enter your registration details, submit and check your BSEB 10th result 2019

In most times the results websites don't respond during the initial hours of result declaration. Candidates who are searching for Bihar Board results are advised to wait the result website is not responding.

The Bihar Board has recently released the Intermediate result on last Saturday. The Class 10 results will also be released on the official partner websites of the Board.

Last year, the BSEB 10th results were released on June 26.

