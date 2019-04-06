Bihar Board Declares Class 10 Results; Here 's How To Check

Bihar Board 10th result 2019: Follow the steps given here to check your results

Bihar Board 10th result 2019: BSEB or the Bihar School Examination Board today released the BSEB Class 10 result with 80.73 per cent students passing the examination. The BSEB Matric result was released on Saturday jointly by the Principal Secretary of the Education Department R.K. Mahajan and the Board's Chairman Anand Kishor in Patna. This year, according to the officials, the passing percentage has improved due to several new measures initiated by the department. A total of 16,60,609 students had registered for the Bihar Board matric exam and out of which 16,35,070 appeared in the exams which were held in February. When the BSEB Matric result was released today, a total of 13,20,036 students have qualified for higher education.

In toppers list, a majority of the students are from the government-run Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui district.

Bihar Matric results have been released much early this year, which is a sort of record for the state board. Bihar Board was one of the several education boards in the country which releases the annual secondary exam results in May or June, more than two months after the exams are over.

The Board has released the Class 12 results last Saturday.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result: How To Check

Bihar Board Class 10 result: The results have been released on official and private websites. The official website (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in) crashed even before the result was announced.

Candidates who are searching for Bihar Board 10th Class results may follow the steps given here to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website Bihar Board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Bihar Board matric result link from the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter required details

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: On next page, check your results.

As happens which all the major state board results declarations, the official website of Bihar Board Matric result is not responding right now. If you want to check your results from the official website, have patience and wait for some more time.

There are several private portals which host Bihar Board results, like indiaresults.com and examresult.net. The candidates may check their results from the websites but make sure you cross check the results once from the official website.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.