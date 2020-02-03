Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Begins Today

Bihar Board inter exams begin today across the state

The Board examinations for 2019-20 academic year begin today in Bihar. The board examinations begin with the exam for intermediate or 10+2 students. On February 3, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will hold examination for Physics for science stream students in the first sitting (from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm) and History for arts stream students in the second sitting (from 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm).

Along with History paper, the board will also hold exam for R.B. Hindi in the second sitting for students registered in the Vocational programme.

Students appearing for the exam should carry their admit card and stationery to the exam centre. They should not, however, carry any electronic item, study material or any other item to the exam hall which may lead to disqualification.

Each student appearing in the board exam will be given an additional 'cool off' time of 15 minutes' duration. This time has to be utilized to reading and analysing the questions and to plan the answer accordingly.

Since Bihar Board uses OMR sheets for the objective questions, students are advised to be careful while entering details on their OMR response sheets. The Board, previously, had reported that many students fill the details incorrectly resulting in delay in evaluation process and 'withheld' status for some students.

Bihar Board, this time, is expected to announce the result for Board exams soon after the conclusion of the board exam sin the state. In 2019, the Board pulled a first one when they announced board results for class 10 and class 12 students by the first week of April. The Board is expected to repeat its performance this year too.

