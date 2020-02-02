Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Begins Tomorrow, Important Instructions For Students

Bihar Board 2020: Both Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held in two sessions

Bihar Board or BSEB will conduct Intermediate or 12th board exam from February 3 to February 13, 2020. The Matric or 10th board exam will be conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2020. The practical examinations for both Intermediate and Matric were held in January. The Bihar Secondary Education Board or BSEB examinations are being held earlier this year than it was held in the last academic year. The Intermediate examinations will be held in 1,283 examination centres set in 38 districts. According to the Bihar Board, a total of 12,05,654 students had registered for the Intermediate exam. This includes 5,48,736 boys and 6,56,654 girls.

The Board has banned mobile phones for both students and invigilators inside the examination centre.

The Board has set facilities for proper (a two- level) frisking before the enter the exam hall; one before entering the exam centre and the other before entering the exam hall.

Both Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held in two sessions; morning (9:30am to 12:45pm) and afternoon (1:45pm to 5pm) sessions.

Candidates will be allowed 15 minutes time to read the question paper.

Candidates will have to carry their admit card to the examination centres, however, the Board will allow students without admit cards to sit for the exam after verifying the details.

"Use of whitener, eraser, blade or scratching with nails on OM sheet will lead to its rejection. Candidates will get the answer sheet and OMR sheet together at the time of commencement of exam. However, the students will have to submit the filled OMR sheets after 90 minutes. They can attempt the subjective questions in the answer sheet after attempting the OMRbased questions," reported Hindustan Times.

Bihar Board 2020: Intermediate exam date sheet

February 3: Physics, History, R.B. Hindi (Vocational Course)

February 4: Chemistry, Political Science, English

February 5: Biology, Economics, Foundation Course (Vocational Course)

February 6: NRB, Computer Science, Multi Media and Web Tech, Yoga and Physical Education

February 7: Mathematics, M.B, Vocational Trade-I

February 8: Agriculture, Music, Entrepreneurship, Geography

February 10: Language subject (I.Sc, I.Com), Psychology, Vocational Trade-II

February 11: Philosophy, Vocational Trade- III

February 12: Language Subject (IA), Sociology, Business Studies, Related Subjects

February 13: Home Sciences, Economics, Accountancy

The duration of exam will be 3 hours.

