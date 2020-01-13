Bihar Board Releases Admit Card For Matric Exam 2020

Bihar Board has released admit cards for matric exam 2020

Bihar Board has released matric exam admit card. The admit cards are available for download on the official website. Students will need their school code, registration number, and date of birth to download their matric admit card. The matric examinations in Bihar are due to start in February.

The theory papers for Bihar Board matric exam will be held from February 17 to February 24, 2020. According to Bihar Board of Secondary Education or BSEB officials, the practical examinations for Matric students are scheduled from January 17 to 24, 2020.

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2020 Admit Card: Download Here

The board has made all necessary arrangements for malpractices free exam. BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor said in a statement that all the arrangements have been made to conduct fair and cheating-free examinations.

"It is also ensured that all necessary infrastructure, including boundary wall, gates, rooms and furniture are available in the school for ensuring smooth examinations," Times of India quoted as Mr Kishor saying.

Bihar Board, in last decade, became infamous not just for large-scale cheating during the exams but also for its topper scams. The board, in the last two years, took preventive steps to avoid such scandals in future.

The board also reinvented the exam pattern in order to better the all over results. Bihar Board recorded an 80.73% pass percentage in 2019 Matric exam which was an improvement from 2018 when 68.89 per cent students had passed.

Click here for more Education News