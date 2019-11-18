Bihar Board Matric, Intermediate Date Sheets Released. Check Here

BSEB date sheet is also expected on the offiical website of the BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board or BSEB will conduct Intermediate or 12th board exam from February 3 to February 13, 2020. The Matric or 10th board exam will be conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2020. According to Bihar Board of Secondary Education or BSEB officials, the practical examinations for both Intermediate and Matric will be held from January 10 to 21 and January 17 to 24 respectively. The Bihar Board examinations are being held earlier this year than it was held in the last academic year.

BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor said in a statement that all the arrangements have been made to conduct fair and cheating-free examinations.

"It is also ensured that all necessary infrastructure, including boundary wall, gates, rooms and furniture are available in the school for ensuring smooth examinations," Times of India quoted as Mr Kishor saying.

Bihar Board 2019 Matric Exam Date Sheet

February 17: Science

February 18: Mathematics

February 19: Social Sciences

February 20: English

February 21: Hindi/ Urdu/ Bengali/ Maithili

February 22: Second Optional Language

February 24: Elective Subject

Both Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held in two sessions; morning (9:30am to 12:45pm) and afternoon (1:45pm to 5pm) sessions.

The duration of exam will be 3 hours.

According to BSEB officials, model question papers for 20 subjects for Matric and Intermediate examinations was uploaded on BSEB's website-http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/- earlier in this month.

In a related development recently, Bihar Board has released the second dummy admit card for students who would sit for the Intermediate exams next year. The dummy admit cards will remain available for download till November 20, 2019 in which time students can download their dummy admit card and report any error in the details for correction to their school principals.

Students can download their dummy admit card from the Bihar Board's portal for Intermediate exam and education, 'bsebinteredu.in'. To download the dummy admit card, students would need their roll code, registration number, and date of birth.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.