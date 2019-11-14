Bihar Board Releases Second Dummy Admit Card For Intermediate Exam 2020

Bihar Board has released second dummy admit card for class 12 students

Bihar Board has released the second dummy admit card for students who would sit for the intermediate exams next year. The dummy admit cards will remain available for download till November 20, 2019 in which time students can download their dummy admit card and report any error in the details for correction to their school principals.

Students can download their dummy admit card from the Bihar Board's portal for intermediate exam and education, 'bsebinteredu.in'. To download the dummy admit card, students would need their roll code, registration number, and date of birth.

Bihar Board Intermediate Dummy Admit Card Download Link

In case of any error in the details on the admit card, students should immediately inform their school principal. To get the details corrected, students should take a printout of the dummy admit card, correct the details, sign the dummy admit card and submit a copy of the same to the school.

Students requesting change should also get a copy of the printout with corrected details with the school principal's signature and stamp and keep it with them.

Bihar board will conduct Intermediate or 12th board exam from February 3 to February 13, 2020. The matric or 10th board exam will be conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2020.

