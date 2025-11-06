Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2026: Check Expected Date, Past Year Trends

BSEB Board Exams 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Class 10, 12 exam date sheet 2026 soon. Once released, students can check and download the date sheet/time table on the official website of the board biharboardonline.com.

Bihar BSEB Board Exams 2026: How To Download Date Sheet?

Visit the official website biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, click on Bihar Class 10, 12 Date Sheet.

The date sheet/time table will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

Bihar Board 2026 Exam: Expected Date

Last year, the examinations were held in February. Based on the past trends, students can expect the examination to begin in February, 2026.

Past Year Trends

In 2025, Carpenter's daughter topped Bihar board Class 10 Exam with 98 per cent marks, while Auto driver daughter's secured first position with 95 per cent marks.

The passing percentage of Class 12 students was 87.21 in 2024. Around 86.15 percentage students qualified in the Arts stream, 94.88 per cent in the Commerce stream and 87.80 per cent in the Science stream. In 2023, the overall pass percentage of students was 82.74 per cent, while in 2022 the overall pass percentage was recorded at 80.15 per cent. The pass percentage recorded in 2021 was 78.05 per cent. The pass percentage of students in 2019 was 79.76 per cent.