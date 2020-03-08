Bihar Board Releases Inter Exam 2020 Answer Key

Bihar Board has released Inter Exam 2020 answer key on its official website

Bihar Board has released the answer key for inter exam 2020. Students who have appeared for the inter exam this year, can download the answer keys and submit objection , if any, through Bihar Board's official website. Students will need to login using their board exam roll number and roll code.

Bihar Board, in the 2018 board exams, introduced 50% objective questions in the question paper. The answer for the objective part is marked in an OMR sheet. The evaluation of objective part will be done on the basis of the answer key, hence students must check the answer key and submit objections on any key which they might find to be wrong.

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2020 Answer Key And Objection

The board is already in the process of evaluating intermediate answer sheets. The board, as per a source close to the board, had set the deadline to complete the evaluation of intermediate answer sheets to March 7 but has now extended it to March 9. The evaluation of matric answer sheets will begin on March 12.

The Board's intention behind introducing objective questions was to reduce stress on students during the exam season and to improve the pass percentage.

The strategy certainly worked with 80.25% students passing in the intermediate exam in 2019 as opposed to 52.75 % in 2018.

After the evaluation process for matric exam answer sheets begin, the board will release answer keys for the objective portion of matric exam question papers.

Click here for more Education News