Karnataka SSLC result will be announced today at 10 am.

Karnataka SSLC result will be announced today at 10 am. Students can check the SSLC result on results.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. The SSLC result will be first announced by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) officials. The Board will announce the overall performance, pass percentage, topper's score, gender wise performance and district wise performance through a press conference. Last year the Karnataka SSLC result was declared on May 7. 71.93% students had cleared the exam which was 4% more than the performance in 2016 annual SSLC exam. Soon after the SSLC results are out, admission to Pre-University courses (PUC) will commence.

Karnataka SSLC Result Today: Live Update

7.45 am, April 30: After the SSLC results are out, PUC admission will begin. The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka will announce the admission dates and procedure online. Students can refer the official website for updates in this regard.

7.30 am, April 30: This year the SSLC result is coming a week earlier than it came last year.

7.15 am, April 30: Students can check the Karnataka SSLC result online using their roll number and date of birth.

7.00 am, April 30: SSLC result scores will be used for admission to pre university courses or PUC courses in Karnataka

6.45 am, April 30: Karnataka SSLC result will be available on karresults.nic.in.

6.30 am, April 30: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) confirmed the SSLC result date on April 29.

