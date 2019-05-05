CBSE 10th Result Not Today: Official

CBSE 10th results 2019: The results will be released online on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has informed the stakeholders that the CBSE 10th results are not being published today. The Board's confirmation has come after several media houses reported that the results are going to be released today (i.e. on May 5, Sunday). Today morning, a CBSE official informed that the "Board will duly inform the date, time and arrangements to access results, through official communication". The rumour mills have started working regarding the CBSE Class 10 results release after the Board declared the Class 12 results on Thursday without any prior notice. In an unexpected move on last Thursday (May 2, 2019), the Board announced Class 12 results without any prior announcement regarding the results declaration time or date. After this, the curiosity among the parents and students increased along with the online searches. On last Friday itself, search engine giant Google saw more than 2 million searches on CBSE 10th results in its online platform.

CBSE 10th result 2016: Here's how to check

However, flaying all the rumours and fake news spread across the online space, the Board has finally come out with a statement saying the results are not coming on May 5, 2019.

"There is unconfirmed fake news being circulated on some social media platforms about CBSE class X results being announced today. It is to inform all principals, Students , parents and public that CBSE Class X results will not be declared TODAY. Board will duly inform the date, time and arrangements to access results, through official communication," the complete advisory from the Board said.

CBSE 10th results 2019: The results will be announced on a page similar like this

The Board will release Class 10 results on the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 12th results 2019

In CBSE Class 12 results this year, overall pass percentage was 83.4 per cent. Following the trend, girls have performed better than boys this year with 88.7 per cent girls qualifying in the examination and 79.4 per cent boys qualifying in the examination.

This year, two girls, Karishma Arora and Hansika Shukla, have scored 499 out of 500 and emerged as board toppers.

They follow the footsteps of Meghna Srivastava, 2018 topper, who also scored 499 marks.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the results were the best in the past 21 years -- and were up by 3.6 percentage points over last year. Addressing the media here, he said 203 Delhi government schools had 100 per cent pass percentage. Sharing the data, Mr Sisodia said the results showed an increase of 3.6 percentage points over last year -- which was 90.64 per cent.

The Class 12 results have shown consistent improvement since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in 2015. In 2016, the pass percentage was 85.9 per cent, while in 2017 it was 88.2 per cent.

The percentage never crossed the 90 per cent mark till the last year. A total 88.11 per cent students passed the Class 12 exam in 2015 and 88.67 per cent in 2014. In 2013, it was 88.65 per cent, while in 2012 it was 87.72 per cent. In 2010, the pass percentage was 88.87 per cent, and in 2009, it was 87.15 per cent.

