CBSE 10th Result Expected In One Week; Here's How To Download

CBSE 10th result 2019: The results will be announced anytime soon.

CBSE 10th result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE is likely to announce CBSE Class 10 results 2019 anytime soon. Speculations were rife that CBSE will announce the Class 10 results 2019 on May 5 (i.e. today). However, the Board has in the morning confirmed that the results are not being released today. But, going with the Board tradition of releasing the results within one week of Class 12th results declaration, the 10th results can be expected on the official websites of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in anytime soon. CBSE had collaborated with Google.com to declare Class 12 results, and the same can be expected in the 10th results too. CBSE Class 10 main examinations were conducted from February 21 to March 29, 2019.

Students who appeared for CBSE Class 10 examinations must have their admit card ready to check their results. The admit card is important for students to check their results as important details like registration number, school number and other details are mentioned and needed to check CBSE Class 10 results.

CBSE Class 10 results 2019: How to check

Follow these steps to check your results:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites of Central Board of Secondary Education, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the home screen, click on "Secondary School Certificate Examination (Class X) 2019" notification

Step 3: On next page open, enter your registration number, admit card number, centre number and school number.

Step 4: Click on submit

The screen which opens next will display your CBSE Class 10 results. Students may download the result for future use.

CBSE Class 10 results 2019: How to check on Google.com

Follow these steps to check your CBSE results from Google.com:

Step 1: Open the Google webpage

Step 2: Search for "CBSE 10th results" or "CBSE Class 10th results"

Step 3: The screen will show a page to enter your registration number, admit card number, centre number and school number. Enter those details.

Step 4: Click on submit

Class 10 results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates may download the result for future reference.

