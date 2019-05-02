CBSE 10th Result 2019 Expected Anytime Soon; Details Here

CBSE 10th results 2019: The Class 10 results will be announced anytime soon @ cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Class results will be announced anytime from now. When contacted, an official from the Board, which organises secondary and higher secondary annual examinations for registered students, said the details about the dates will be released later. The Board has released CBSE 12th results today and according to the practice the 10th results can be expected in one week. Last year, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 10 results three days after the 12th results declaration. An year before that, the CBSE 10th results were announced in one week after the higher secondary results declaration. Keeping this in mind, we can assume that the CBSE 10th results will be announced anytime from now. The Class 10 results will be announced on the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The Board had conducted the 10th annual examinations in India and abroad in March for more than 18 lakh candidates.

CBSE 10th results 2019: How to check

CBSE 10th result 2019: The results will be announced on the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

Follow the steps given here to download your 12th results:

Step 1: Visit any of the following websites after the results declaration;

cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link

Step 3: On the next page open, enter your exam registration details

Step 4: Submit the details you have entered

Step 5: Check your CBSE 12th results from next page

CBSE 12th result 2019: Highlights

CBSE 12th topper Hansika Shukla scored 499 marks out of 500

Total number of students registered- 12,18,393

Total Passing Percentage - 83.4%

Top Region - Trivandrum: 98.2%

Foreign Schools Passing Percentage - 95.43%

Male Candidates Passing Percentage - 79.4%

Female Candidates Passing Percentage - 88.70%

Transgender Candidates Passing Percentage - 83.3%

Specially Aided Candidates Passing Percentage - 90.25%

CBSE 12th result 2019: Toppers

Hansika Shukla - 499 marks (Meerut Road, Ghaziabad) - First Rank

Karishma Arora - 499 marks (Muzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh) -First rank

Gaurangi Chawla - 498 marks (Rishikesh, Uttarakhand) - Second rank

Aishwarya - 498 (Kendriya Vidyalaya, Rae Bareli, UP) - Second rank

Bhavya 498 B R S K (Jind, Haryana) - Second rank

