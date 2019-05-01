CBSE Result 2019 Expected This Month; Details Here

CBSE results 2019: The results are expected to be released by third week of May

CBSE Result 2019: CBSE board results are expected this month, however, according to the Board sources, the results date has not been fixed yet. Right after the completion of the CBSE Class 12 and CBSE Class 10 in the first week of April, a Board official had said that the CBSE board exam result will be released in the third week of May. However, the official, while responding to questions to media last week, said that the CBSE results' date has not been fixed yet. The CBSE conducted the examination for Class 10 students till March 29 and for Class 12 students till April 4 this year. Last year, CBSE 12th results and CBSE 10th results were released on May 26 and May 29 respectively.

In a commendable fete, the Board has concluded the examinations without any major incidents of paper leak or malpractices. Last year, the Board had to face the wrath of the students and parents alike after some paper leak incidents of Class 10 Maths and Class 12 Economics exams. Later, the Board had to conduct re-examination for Class 12 Economics paper.

The Board results are expected to be released on two major websites affiliated with CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in (the official websites for CBSE results) and cbse.nic.in (the official website of CBSE).

Apart from these avenues, the Board results are expected to be released on several other platforms like search engines, as it happened last year.

CBSE this year has been plagued by several fake notices which included a notice on result declaration. Immediately after the 12th board exam was concluded, a fake notice began doing the rounds which said the result for CBSE board examinations will be released on April 10. The notice sent students in confusion and the air was cleared only after a clarification form board.

This year, though, the board plans to release the result earlier than previous years. The decision is a consequence of the Delhi High Court order last year which said that the board should release the results keeping in mind the schedule for under graduate admission at Delhi University.

It is also the reason why the board began the board examinations earlier this year. The examination for vocational papers began in February instead of March.

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or CISCE, the organisation which conducts the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Board examinations, has released an official notification and confirmed the result declaration date for 2019 annual examinations.

The CISCE 10th and 12th results will be declared on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 3 pm.

The results of the ICSE 2019 and ISC 2019 Examination results will be made available through the career portal of the council and the website of the council and also through SMS. For more information refer to the official website, www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

