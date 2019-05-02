CBSE Class 12 Results Declared, 2 Girls Are Joint Toppers

CBSE Class 12 Results 2019: Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora are the joint toppers.

Two girls are the joint toppers of the CBSE Class 12 examination, the results of which were declared this afternoon. Around 13 lakh students appeared for the mega exam which began on February 16. Girls have outperformed boys this year too with three girls students clinching the second rank as well.

Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from from Muzaffarnagar topped the exam this year. Both of them scored 499 out of 500 marks.

The results are available on board's official website and its official results portal, cbseresults.nic.in.

Three students share the second rank with a score of 498 out of 500: Gaurangi Chawala from Rishikesh, Aishwarya from Raebareli and Bhavya from Haryana's Jind.

Neeraj Jindal and Mehak Talwar from Delhi are among 18 students to rank third in the exam.

"Congratulations to 10 lakh students who have succeeded in 12th CBSE board examinations and best of luck for those who couldn't make this time but will make it in next attempt," Union Education Minister tweeted.

The top three performing regions are Thiruvananthapuram with 98.2 per cent, Chennai region with 92.93 per cent and New Delhi with 91.87 pass percentage.

Central government-run Kendriya Vidyalayas recorded a success rate of 98.54per cent and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya chain of schools scored a 96.62 success rate.

I called and congratulated Hansika Shukla for securing 1st position in CBSE 12th board examinations throughout the country.@cbseindia29@PIB_India@MIB_India@DDNewsLive@airnewsalerts — Chowkidar Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 2, 2019

The results were announced within 28 days of the last date of the examination.

This year, the exams took place earlier than the previous years.

The results, which are usually announced by the third week of May, was being announced earlier than scheduled.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.