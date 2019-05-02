Smriti Irani Is A 'Gloating Mom' After CBSE Class 12 Results

CBSE Results 2019: Smriti Irani said her son Zohr scored 94 per cent in Economics.

Union Minister Smriti Irani is a proud mother today after her son scored 94 per cent in Economics in the CBSE Class 12 examination. The results of the exam, in which 13 lakh students appeared, were declared this afternoon. Zohr Irani has scored 91 per cent in the best four subjects, the minister said.

"Ok saying it out loud- proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4- 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna, today I'm just a gloating Mom," Ms Irani tweeted.

Girls outperformed boys this year too with two girl students becoming joint toppers. Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from from Muzaffarnagar topped the exam this year. Both of them scored 499 out of 500 marks.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's son scored 96.4 per cent, his wife Sunita tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Prakash Javadekar wished the students.

"Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. My best wishes to them for their endeavours. Kudos also to their parents and teachers for the valuable support," PM Modi tweeted.

Three students share the second rank with a score of 498 out of 500: Gaurangi Chawala from Rishikesh, Aishwarya from Raebareli and Bhavya from Haryana's Jind.

The top three performing regions are Thiruvananthapuram with 98.2 per cent, Chennai region with 92.93 per cent and New Delhi with 91.87 pass percentage.

The results are available on the board's official website - cbse.nic.in - and its official results portal, cbseresults.nic.in.

Smriti Irani often shares pictures of her children on on Instagram. Last month, she shared a shared a selfie with Zohr and wrote, "When your son cleans up for a friend and you harass him for a selfie instead."

Ms Irani is contesting the national election against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

