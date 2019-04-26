'No Date Fixed For Result Yet': CBSE

CBSE has not fixed board exam result date yet

CBSE Result 2019: CBSE board results will be released in May. Earlier an official from the board had said that the CBSE board exam result will be released in the third week of May. The same official has said that a date has not been fixed yet. This means that there might be a change in the result declaration timeline. The board concluded the examination for class 10 students on March 29 and for class 12 students on April 4.

CBSE this year has been plagued by several fake notices which included a notice on result declaration. Immediately after the 12th board exam was concluded, a fake notice began doing the rounds which said the result for CBSE board examinations will be released on April 10. The notice sent students in confusion and the air was cleared only after a clarification form board.

This year, though, the board plans to release the result earlier than previous years. The decision is a consequence of the Delhi High Court order last year which said that the board should release the results keeping in mind the schedule for under graduate admission at Delhi University.

It is also the reason why the board began the board examinations earlier this year. The examination for vocational papers began in February instead of March.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, the online registration for Delhi University undergraduate admission will begin soon. The dates will be released on the official admission portal of Delhi University.

