CBSE Results 2019: Class 12 Result Direct Link Here

CBSE 12th results 2019: Here are the direct links to check your results

CBSE 12th results 2019: CBSE results for Class 12 students have been announced on the official link of Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE. The CBSE 12th results have been announced on the official results website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in. The results can be accessed from the direct link provided here after entering your exam registration details. Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have topped the CBSE Class 12 exams scoring 499 marks each.

In the Class 12 results announced today, three students share the second rank with a score of 498 out of 500: Gaurangi Chawala from Rishikesh, Aishwarya from Raebareli and Bhavya from Haryana's Jind.

CBSE 12th result 2019: Direct link

CBSE results 2019: 12th results have been declared on official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link given here to download your CBSE 12th results:

CBSE 12th result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your CBSE 12th results:

- Go to the official results link hosted at cbseresults.nic.in

- On next page enter your exam details

- Submit the details and check your results

CBSE 12th results on Google.com

Candidates who are searching for the CBSE 12th results may download their results from the search page of search engine giant Google also. For accessing your results, go to google.com and search for CBSE results there. In the next page open, enter your registration details and check your results.

