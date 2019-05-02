CBSE 12th Result Released; Where, How To Check

CBSE 12th result released on cbseresults.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 result has been released. Earlier the board had said that it will release the result for class 12 board examination in the third week of May. However, the results have been released earlier. The result has been released for all regions and all streams. This year CBSE began the board examinations earlier than previous year so as to release the board results earlier too. The board began the class 12 examinations in February this year with Vocational subject examinations being conducted first.

The board is expected to release the statistics, pass percentage and toppers list soon. We will update the names of the regional toppers as soon as it is released.

CBSE 12th Result 2019: Where to check?

CBSE 12th result will be available on board's official website and its official results portal cbseresults.nic.in. The result link is yet to be activated on the board's website but sources say that it shall be available soon.

CBSE 12th Result 2019: How To Check?

CBSE announced class 12 result this afternoon

Step one: Go to official CBSE website: cbse.nic.in

Step two: Click on the CBSE results link.

Step three: Clcik on the result link provided for class 12 examination.

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

