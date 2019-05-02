CBSE 12th Result Announced, Hansika Shukla, Karishma Arora Toppers; LIVE Updates

CBSE 12th results have been announced on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

CBSE results 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE 12th results soon on the official websites. The CBSE 12th results are available on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Board exams were held till April 4, 2019. The exams were held in March and April for both regular and private students. A total of 31,14,821 students had registered for both Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE Board exams this year which includes 28 transgender candidates. The CBSE results have now been announced only for 12th students. The annual Board exams were held in 4,974 centres across India and 78 centres abroad. The total 31 lakh students includes 18 lakh boys and 12.9 lakh girls.

The exams were held for students from 21,400 CBSE-affiliated schools in the country and 225 abroad.

CBSE 12th results 2019: LIVE Updates