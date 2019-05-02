CBSE 12th Result Announced, Hansika Shukla, Karishma Arora Toppers; LIVE Updates

CBSE results 2019: CBSE 12th results have been announced on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Education | | Updated: May 02, 2019 13:11 IST
CBSE 12th results have been announced on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

CBSE results 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE 12th results soon on the official websites. The CBSE 12th results are available on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Board exams were held till April 4, 2019. The exams were held in March and April for both regular and private students. A total of 31,14,821 students had registered for both Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE Board exams this year which includes 28 transgender candidates. The CBSE results have now been announced only for 12th students. The annual Board exams were held in 4,974 centres across India and 78 centres abroad. The total 31 lakh students includes 18 lakh boys and 12.9 lakh girls. 

The exams were held for students from 21,400 CBSE-affiliated schools in the country and 225 abroad.

CBSE 12th results 2019: LIVE Updates

May 02, 2019
13:01 (IST)
CBSE 12th Result Released; Where, How To Check
CBSE 12th result released and is now available on the official website.
May 02, 2019
12:54 (IST)
CBSE Class 12 results 2019: Results website
CBSE Class 12 results 2019 have been declared on cbseresults.nic.in. More details awaited. Here is the direct link: CBSE Class 12 results 2019
May 02, 2019
12:49 (IST)
CBSE 12th result 2019: More details awaited
CBSE has released Class 12 results link on the official websites. More details on pass percentage and toppers are awaited.
May 02, 2019
12:46 (IST)
CBSE Class 12 results 2019: Direct link
The CBSE 12th results have been released on this direct link: CBSE 12th result
