CBSE Class 12 Result: 17,693 Students Score 95% And Above

CBSE Class 12 Result: Important Points Students Should Know

CBSE Class 12 results are out. Direct Link to check CBSE 12th result. Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have secured 499 out of 500 marks in CBSE class 12 annual board exam held in February-March this year. Girls have performed better than boys this time. The pass percentage among girls is 88.7% and among boys 79.04% students have cleared the exam. Last year the pass percentage in CBSE class 12 board exam was 83.01%. Meghna Srivatsava from Uttar Pradesh was the topper by securing 99.8 per cent. Anoushka Chandra had secured the second position.

The CBSE results, for class 12 board exam, have been announced within 28 days of the last date of the examination. For over 30,000 combinations of 240 subjects in class 12 and 10, CBSE had conducted the exam in 34 days.

In the CBSE results this year, Thiruvananthapuram region has recorded the highest pass percentage in class 12 exam. While 98.2% students have cleared the exam in Thiruvananthapuram region, 92.93% students have cleared from the Chennai region, the pass percentage in Delhi region is 91.87%. The pass percentage of Delhi region was 89% last year.

"CBSE 12th results will be announced today," confirmed the Board's spokesperson at 12 noon, today. Students who took the exam in February-March can check the results now. The result portal is not responding this time. Students can check the result using their roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID.

While CBSE is yet to give any updates on the toppers and the pass percentage, it should be noted that the Board had taken strict measures this time to curb malpractices and avoid exam paper leak.

The post-result counseling is expected to begin soon. CBSE conducts exam and result counseling, every year, in which teachers and experts address the queries of students and parents.

