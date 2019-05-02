CBSE Announces 12th Board Result; 23 Students In Top Three

CBSE has released 12th board result with two students scoring 499 marks

CBSE just released the board exam result for class 12 students. This time a total of 23 students have made it to the board toppers' list. Overall pass percentage this year is 83.4 per cent. Girls have performed better than boys this year with 88.7 per cent girls qualifying in the examination and 79.4 per cent boys qualifying in the examination. This year two girls, Karishma Arora and Hansika Shukla, have scored 499 out of 500 and emerged as board toppers. They follow in the footsteps of Meghna Srivastava, 2018 topper, who also scored 499 marks.

Hansika Shukla is from Delhi Public School Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora is from S D Public School, Muzaffarnagar.

There are 3 students - Gaurangi Chawla, Aishwarya, and Bhavya- who have scored 498 marks. There are 18 students who have scored 497 marks and are jointly the third board topper.

17,693 students have scored more than 95 per cent marks in the board examination. 94,299 students have scored more than 90 per cent marks.

According to CBSE, the top performing region is Trivandrum with pass percentage of 98.2%, in Chennai region the pass percentage is 92.93% and in Delhi region the pass percentage is 91.87%.

The performance of both girl and boy students has improved marginally, so has the performance of students from Delhi region.

