'10th Result Will Be A Surprise Too': CBSE

CBSE 10th result may be released in next few days

CBSE Results 2019: CBSE sprung a surprise on class 12 students yesterday by announcing board results much ahead of the anticipated time. With 12th result out of the way, speculations are high for CBSE 10th result. The board is maintaining secrecy around 10th board results as well. Upon asking CBSE spokesperson, Ms. Rama Sharma, about 10th result date, she said that the 10th result will be released in the same manner as 12th result and refused to divulge any more details.

Considering how 12th result was released, class 10 students are advised to be prepared for their board results which come anytime. Class 10 board examinations concluded on March 29 with Social Science paper. The board has completed the evaluation process for the answer sheets and shall release the result sooner than expected.

In 2018, class 10 result was announced within 3 days of class 12 results. Class 12 result in 2018 was released on May 26 followed by 10th result on May 29.

So, in all possibility, CBSE will release class 10 result in next few days. Students will be able to check their result from the official CBSE website. They can also follow the CBSE results portal for any update.

With the month of May ushering in the 'board result season', soon all remaining boards will also release exam results. CISCE will release both ICSE and ISC result on May 7, 2019. Assam board and Rajasthan Board are expected to release results before May-end. Other boards that are yet to make any announcement about result declaration include Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha etc.

