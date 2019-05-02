Assam Class 12 Result Expected On This Date

Assam High School exam result is expected by the end of this month

Assam HS Result 2019: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will release the Class 12 or HS or HS results by the third week of May. According to a source, the AHSEC will be publishing the results for more than 2.4 lakh students by the third week of this month. The Assam HS results are expected to be available on resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in. AHSEC will release the HS final examination results for all Arts, Science and Commerce streams together.

"HS final year exam results 2019 will be released by the third week of May for 2.42 lakh students," the official told NDTV when asked about AHSEC Class 12 results.

Apart from the official results websites, the Assam HS results are also expected to be released on third party websites like examresults.net.

Assam HS Result 2019: How to check

The Assam AHSEC 12th result 2019 will be published on the official website resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.nic.in.

The students may follow these steps to check their results:

Step One: Go to the official results website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) results: resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the HSSLC Result 2019 link.

Step Three: Enter your AHSEC Class 12 examination roll number and other details and then click on submit.

Step Four: View and download your result.

Last year, AHSEC had released the result for Higher Secondary Examination for all streams on May 31, 2018.

The Assam HS exam was conducted in February and March, this year.

