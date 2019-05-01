Assam 10th, 12th Board Exam Result Expected By May End

Assam board results are expected by the end of May

The board examinations in Assam state concluded in March. In Assam, there are two separate boards for class 10 and class 12. Board of Secondary Education, Assam or SEBA manages class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) manages the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination. Class 10 examinations concluded on March 6 and class 12 examinations concluded on March 14.

In 2018 too, the board examinations had concluded as per a similar schedule with class 10 exams concluding on March 2 and class 12 exams concluding on March 14. In 2018, the result for class 10 board exams was declared on May 25. The board exam result for class 12 board exams was declared on May 31, 2018.

This year too, the results are expected by the end of May. Both the boards, SEBA and AHSEC are expected to announce the result date in advance. Students, however, will have to wait for a week or two before any clarity on 10th, 12th board result date.

The result for class 10 examination will be released on the official website for SEBA. Like last year, this year too the result may also be available through SMS and through the SEBA result app available on Google Play Store.

AHSEC results will be released on the official AHSEC website - ahsec.nic.in and official results portal for examinations conducted in Assam - resultsassam.nic.in.

In class 10 board examinations last year, 56.04 per cent students passed in Assam.

In class 12 board examinations 2018, 56.04 per cent students passed with 59% male students and 53.23% female students qualifying in the exam.

