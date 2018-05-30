Assam AHSEC HSSLC Results Soon @ Resultsassam.nic.in, Ahsec.nic.in; Check Details Here

"HS Final Year Exam Results 2018 will be Available on 31/05/2018," said a statement posted on the official website of AHSEC.
Apart from the official results websites, the Assam HS results will also be released on third party websites like examresults.net.
Assam HSSLC Class 12 Result 2018: How to check
The Assam AHSEC 10th result 2018 will be published on the official website resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.nic.in.
Assam AHSEC HSSLC Results Soon @ Resultsassam.nic.in
The students may follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Go to the official results website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) results: resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.nic.in
Step Two: Click on the HSSLC Result 2018 link.
Step Three: Enter your AHSEC Class 12 examination roll number and other details and then click on submit.
Step Four: View and download your result.
Last year, AHSEC had released the result for Higher Secondary Examination for all streams on May 30, 2017.
The Assam HS exam was conducted from February 23 to March 22, this year. This year the Assam HS exam was also mired with controversy with allegations of Biology paper being leaked.
CommentsMaharashtra HSC or Class 12 results were declared today.
Click here for more Education News