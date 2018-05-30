Assam AHSEC HSSLC Results Soon @ Resultsassam.nic.in, Ahsec.nic.in; Check Details Here

The Assam AHSET HSSLC or HS results will be available at resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in.

Assam HS results will be available at resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in.

Assam HS Result 2018: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will release the Class 12 or HS or HSSLC results on the official websites tomorrow. According to a soure close to the Assam Higher Secondary Board, the results will be released tomorrow at 9.30 am. The results will be available at resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in. AHSEC will release the HS final examination results for all Arts, Science and Commerce streams tomorrow. The SEBA or Secondary Education Board Assam had released Class 10 or HSLC results on May 25.

"HS Final Year Exam Results 2018 will be Available on 31/05/2018," said a statement posted on the official website of AHSEC.

Apart from the official results websites, the Assam HS results will also be released on third party websites like examresults.net.
 

Assam HSSLC Class 12 Result 2018: How to check


The Assam AHSEC 10th result 2018 will be published on the official website resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.nic.in.
 
Assam AHSEC HSSLC Results Soon @ Resultsassam.nic.in

The students may follow these steps to check their results:

Step One: Go to the official results website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) results: resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.nic.in
Step Two: Click on the HSSLC Result 2018 link.
Step Three: Enter your AHSEC Class 12 examination roll number and other details and then click on submit.
Step Four: View and download your result.

Last year, AHSEC had released the result for Higher Secondary Examination for all streams on May 30, 2017.

The Assam HS exam was conducted from February 23 to March 22, this year. This year the Assam HS exam was also mired with controversy with allegations of Biology paper being leaked.

Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 results were declared today.

