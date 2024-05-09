Assam Board 12th Result 2024: 88.64% Students Pass, Science Stream Leads With 89.88%

Assam HS Result 2024: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the HS Result 2024. A total of 88.64 per cent of students have cleared the exam. Those who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website resultsassam.nic.in. Students need to enter their roll number, registration number, and session in the login window to access their results.

Assam HS Result 2024: Stream-wise pass percentage

Arts: 89.18%

Science: 89.88%

Commerce: 87.80%

Students can also check out the HS Results 2024 Assam on the following portals:

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

sebaonline.org

Assam HS Result 2024: Steps To Check

Visit the official websites: ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, or sebaonline.org

Select the AHSEC Result 2024 link on the homepage.

Enter the roll number, registration number, and session.

Assam HS Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the mark sheet.

Retain a hard copy for future reference.

AHSEC HS exams were conducted from February 12 to March 13. A total of 2,80,216 students, comprising 139,486 male and 142,732 female candidates, appeared in the exam. Of the total candidates, 2,06,467 students appeared for the Arts stream, 54,287 for the Science stream, and 17,582 for the Commerce stream.